Alicia Keys Looks Effortlessly Cool In Graphic Hoodie, PVC Pants & Multicolored Sneakers

Alicia Keys took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is known for effortlessly cool sense of style and continues to have her followers in awe of her.

The “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” hitmaker stunned in a black hoodie that featured a cartoon graphic print across the front. The item of clothing had stars going down both sleeves and appeared to be fairly loose-fitted. She teamed the ensemble with baggy PVC pants that had pockets going down each leg and completed the look with multicolored lace-up sneakers. Keys kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with large hoop earrings. She scraped back her dark curly locks into a high-bun and appeared to be going for a comfy outfit.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Keys was captured from a high angle in front of a white piano. She raised her right leg and placed her foot on top of a stool of the same color. The 15-time Grammy Award winner tilted her head to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile while placing one hand in the pocket of her hoodie.

In the next slide, Keys was snapped on a wooden bench. She stared down at the floor and continued to have her hand in her pocket.

In the third slide, the entertainer rested her elbow on her knee and looked over to her right, showcasing her side profile.

In the tags, she credited Chinatown Market, Ramon Records, and Latin artist J Balvin.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 20.7 million followers.

“You have the dopest style,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You are sooo pretty, I love you,” another person shared.

“so fun to see your many styles. Like the many facets of a diamond!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow I absolutely love your bold, baggy, oversized outfit it’s fire. I can relate to that energy flow, and how quickly it can change. Truly really cool photos you took here,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Keys celebrated her 40th birthday and was honored by music icon Janet Jackson, who shared a throwback snapshot of the duo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they both appeared to be at an event together and looked very glam.