Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DUI In New Jersey

He was arrested in November but the details were recently confirmed.

Bruce Springsteen was been arrested for DUI in his home state of New Jersey, reported Page Six. The 71-year-old was arrested, on Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. A spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed this to Page Six.

Bruce was charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that he was “cooperative” throughout the process.

TMZ was the first to report the news. The rock and roll superstar will have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks. They shared this was the first DUI for Bruce.

In his autobiography titled “Born to Run,” Bruce wrote that he avoided drugs and did not try his first drink until he was 22-years-old. This was due to what he claimed were his father Doug’s struggles with alcoholism and depression.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

He claimed he was afraid of himself and what he might do or what might happen to him if he drank. He saw what happened to his father and that was enough for him. Bruce said that music was going to get him as high as he needed to go.

According to his book, the singer deliberately avoided alcohol, drugs, and the excesses often associated with the rock and roll lifestyle.

This came on the heels of Bruce’s first commercial endorsement during Super Bowl LV.

He appeared in and narrated a commercial for Jeep.

In the advertisement, he visited a church that was reportedly located in the geographical center of the country. He spoke about what made us all Americans while driving in a Jeep. He offered a message of hope in his words for a divided America.

In the two-minute ad, he said, “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead. And we will cross this divide.”

In the end, a message on the screen addresses the “ReUnited” States of America.

Pitchfork reported that in the mid-1980s, Bruce turned down an offer of $15 million from Chrysler to license his hit song, “Born in the U.S.A.”‘

Springsteen has been a longtime donor to the Democratic Party donor. He voted for President Joe Biden and performed “Land of Hope and Dreams” at his inauguration last month.