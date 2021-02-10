‘Girl Next Door’ Holly Madison Shows Some Skin In Valentine’s Day Inspired Lingerie

Holly Madison gave her fans some Valentine’s Day inspiration this week when she modeled a few racy looks to help her followers find the perfect outfit for the upcoming holiday. The former Girls Next Door star stunned as she let it all hang out in three scanty ensembles.

In the first photo, Holly is seen rocking a white ultra-soft crop top that featured a square neckline and exposed her busty chest. The garment boasted short sleeves and a tight fit. She added matching shorts that were pulled high over her flat tummy. The bottoms hugged her hips while showcasing her killer legs.

The second shot featured Holly looking pretty in pink as she opted for a satin bubblegum-colored nighty. The outfit included a fringe hemline as it clung to her pert posterior.

The final snap was undoubtedly the raciest of the trio. The former Playboy playmate dressed her curvaceous figure in scanty black lingerie. The skimpy bra boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

Her lacy panties rested high on her hips, while the matching garter belt wrapped around her midsection and attached to a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings.

Holly sat on her knees on top of a bed for the pic. She pushed her hip out and arched her back slightly while wearing a sultry expression on her face. Scattered on the bed were a plethora of long-stemmed pink roses.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center and styled in bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

Holly’s over 1 million followers were quick to show their approval for the revealing update by clicking the like button more than 34,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Those same fans also swarmed the comments section with over 680 remarks.

“Ummm I just want to look like you if that’s okay?” one follower quipped.

“Wow holly. You truly don’t age a bit do you? Looking amazing. Need to know your workout plans!” declared another.

“Can I have you fir [sic] my valentine? Beautiful!” a third comment read.

“Something about you… you’re just perfect” a fourth social media user wrote.

Holly previously grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a pink ruffled mini dress with velvet knee-thigh boots. That post also proved to be popular among her supporters, earning over 20,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments to date.