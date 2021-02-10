Kevin Federline Releases First Statement Regarding Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ Well-Being

Kevin Federline has released a statement regarding the well-being of his ex-wife Britney Spears. This is on the heels of the controversy surrounding a new documentary titled The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

In a statement released to Page Six, Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed Kevin’s primary concern was the well-being of their two teenaged sons, Jayden and Sean.

“I think Kevin feels that there seems to be a lot of commotion going on right now, and he trusts that the probate court is going to make orders that they feel are appropriate to protect Britney and her estate,” Kaplan said to Page Six.

Mark said Kevin can’t comment on whether or not the conservatorship should be in place. However, he felt the conservator put in place over the estate as well as his ex-wife’s care, Jodi Montgomery, was “doing a very good job.”

The lawyer said that Kevin wanted to make sure that, whatever the arrangement, the couple’s two boys were safe and their best interest was maintained regardless of which parent tended to their custodial care. Kevin and Britney share custody of their children, ages 15 and 14.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mark assured Page Six that Britney still saw her sons. The couple reportedly has an agreed-upon visitation schedule and custody arrangement — 70 percent for Kevin and 30 percent for Britney, after a previous 50-50 split reported E! News.

Kevin’s lawyer also touched on a restraining order that remains set in place between his former father-in-law Jamie Spears and his sons. Kevin asked for and was granted an order of protection after an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and his grandson Sean in 2019. Since then, Kevin has not had contact with the Spears patriarch.

The documentary has created a firestorm of interest in the singer’s conservatorship. It premiered on FX and Hulu on Friday, February 5. Jamie continues to hold his position along with Bessemer Trust, a company named as co-conservator. Her attorney also claimed in court documents, per People, that Britney wishes the conservatorship to be changed substantially to reflect the changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.

Britney’s next court hearing is Feb. 11. This will discuss, per The New York Times, the roles that both Jamie Spears and the trust will continue to play in managing the singer’s estate. According to court filings, Britney no longer wants her father to serve as her conservator.