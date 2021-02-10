‘World’s Sexiest Ice Hockey Goalie’ Mikayla Demaiter Rocks Scanty Bikini In The Snow: ‘I Have No Shame’

Mikayla Demaiter gave her 445,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, February 9, with a sexy new post. The Canadian model — who is also known as the “World’s Sexiest Hockey Goalie,” as noted by The Sun — took to the app to upload a photo that saw her striking a seductive pose in the snow in a scanty bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Demaiter — who retired from hockey in 2019 and has since made the transition into an Instagram model — standing amid dry trees covered in snow. She faced the camera, crossing her arms over her stomach and kicking her hips to the sides, a pose that highlighted the curves of her lower body.

Her two-piece bathing suit featured different prints, including blocks of solid black and beige with leopard print. The top featured triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, showing off cleavage and underboob. Her bottoms boasted thin side string that tied into bows, which Demaiter pulled up high on her curvy hips.

She wore her blond hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail while leaving a few tendrils loose on the front to frame her face.

Demaiter paired the post with a humorous caption noting that the picture shows how far she is willing to go to take hot photos in swimsuits, adding that she has “no shame” in her game.

The post has attracted more than 45,900 likes and over 650 comments within half a day of being published. Her followers were quick to take to the comments section to engage with Demaiter, praising her dedication to the cause while also raving about her body and beauty.

“*NatGeo Voice* A wild Mikayla has appeared in the wild and wooow! What a sight to see haha,” one user wrote.

“What’s with all these bikini in snow pics?! Not that I’m complaining, but what’s the deal lol,” replied another one of her fans.

“But weren’t you cold?” asked a third fan, and Demaiter replied that she is “Canadian… This stuff is normal.”

“It looks cold. Thank you for the sacrifices you make for the gram,” added a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first time Demaiter shares a photo of herself in a bikini on her Instagram page. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously posted a snapshot of herself in what looked to be a backyard as she rocked a mismatched two-piece. It included a black top with side triangles that narrowed in the middle, putting plenty of cleavage on display. It featured thin straps that crisscrossed above her breasts. Her bottoms were pink and sat high on the sides.