Corrie Yee Goes See-Through In Powder Blue Lingerie While Covered In Rose Petals

Corrie Yee seems ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day in her most recent Instagram share. The brunette beauty sizzled in a revealing outfit that grabbed the attention of her supporters.

The ultra-sexy shot featured Corrie looking hotter than ever as she sported a powder blue lingerie set. The see-through bra featured lace detailing and a deep neckline that put her contoured cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching panties included ruffled trim that fit firmly around her petite waist as they accentuated her killer legs. The garment was cut high over her hips to expose even more skin. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pretty gold chain around her neck, as well as a dainty bracelet.

Corrie sat on a bed made up with white linens. Some fluffy pillows can be seen behind her, as red rose petals were scattered all over the blankets and grazed over her thighs.

She placed one hand behind her for balance, while arching her back. Her knees were bent and her shoulders were pulled back. Corrie wore a bright smile on her face as she tilted her head upward and closed her eyes.

In the background, a blue-framed door could be seen. In the caption she geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California. Corrie also asked her fans to write a caption for the fun photo.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. She styled the strands in sleek, straight pieces that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Corrie has amassed more than 1.1 million followers on the social media network. Those fans often flock to her posts to share their love. The model’s current snap has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 240 comments within the first day after it went live on the platform.

“Wow love is fantastic,” one follower gushed.

“Such a beautiful smile,” remarked another.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“What a amazing women you are!” a fourth user stated.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing barely there bathing suits, skintight dresses, and form-fitting pants in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a gold thong bikini as she spent a sunny day by the pool. That upload was another hit among fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 17,000 likes and over 300 comments.