‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Cozies Up In Cuddly Hoodie & Socks

She spoke about her 'love for life' in the caption of a passionate Instagram post.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess showed off her long legs in a cuddly hoodie and socks in a new Instagram snap. The gorgeous blonde dancer posed in front of a wall of windows where she displayed her best features for the camera.

The mirrorball-winning pro’s top had black graphic atop it. It is the same shirt she donned for a snap posted to Instagram seen here where she was pictured barefoot in a bikini bottom.

Her left leg was extended in front of her and bent at a 90-degree angle. She sat atop a dark wood floor. Her right leg was tucked underneath her bottom. On her feet were long, white sweat socks.

Behind Sharna was a wall of glass that looked out over a vista of greenery.

Her right hand was placed atop her face, covering half of it. Sharna’s blonde and pink tresses hung casually to one side.

In the caption of the photograph, Sharna expressed her gratitude for life.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Sharna revealed that a friend noticed she was glowing and saw how happiness radiated off her. She claimed her pal thought it was because of her love life. Sharna is reportedly dating former 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

She said in response that it was because of my love for life. She said that now things were currently “awesome.”

Sharna admitted that she stopped believing she needed someone or something else to make her feel happy and whole. She said that feeling present and being open to receiving happiness was a choice. She claimed that more of what makes you happy will come to you if you are on the right frequency to receive it.

She admitted that listening to yourself, your emotions and energy is important and stressed it was the body’s way of communication.

Sharna claimed it was not selfish to put how you feel, what you want, what you need at the top of your priority list. She said if you feel you are at your best, you can be at your best for those you love. She told her followers to stop giving away their best selves and depleting themselves for those that do not appreciate or reciprocate in the same manner. She ended her statement by saying you should choose you first… then choose the rest carefully