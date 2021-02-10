NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Ricky Rubio From Timberwolves For Thaddeus Young

As suggested in a newly proposed trade idea, the Chicago Bulls could fill their need for point guard depth by making a move for Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Ricky Rubio, despite the fact he is currently in the middle of his worst statistical effort in 10 NBA seasons.

On Wednesday, NBA Analysis Network noted that the Bulls have mostly been linked to New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball, who has been rumored to be on the trading block ahead of the March 25 deadline. The outlet added that regardless of whether they acquire Ball or not, the Bulls are a team that has “little to no depth” at point guard, with Coby White currently starting at the position but not having anyone capable to back him up. As such, it was recommended that they make an offer for an experienced facilitator such as Rubio, who is playing for a Timberwolves unit that features the deep backcourt of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and last year’s first overall selection, Anthony Edwards.

According to the outlet, the Bulls could get Rubio by trading away one of their top bench players in veteran forward Thaddeus Young. The hypothetical deal, as pointed out, won’t turn either club into an instant contender. However, the transaction could add more balance to the teams’ rosters — aside from the Bulls’ lack of reserve guards, the Timberwolves are presently “thin” down low with starting center Karl-Anthony Towns still out of action due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

“Rubio has spent his career as an assist man,” NBA Analysis Network wrote. “He knows how to set up the stars on his team in position to score. This would not make Chicago a championship team but it would give them more depth at the most important position on the floor.”

Although he has career averages of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.9 steals, Rubio is producing just 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and six assists for the Timberwolves, where he and Edwards are their top guards off the bench, per Basketball-Reference. He is also shooting poorly, with clips of 35.1 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from three-point range — both significantly lower than his percentages from the 2019-20 campaign.

Given how Towns and second-year man Naz Reid are the only two big men of note in Minnesota, Young’s potential arrival could give them some much-needed size, playmaking, and versatility on the defensive end. A 14-year-veteran, Young is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists despite not starting a single game for the Bulls this season, according to his Basketball-Reference page.