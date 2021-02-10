Kindly Myers Puts On A Busty Show In Sheer Lace Lingerie: ‘Warm Me Up’

Kindly Myers set Instagram on fire in the latest addition to her timeline on Wednesday morning. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” let it all hang out, and her fans weren’t complaining.

The blond bombshell stunned as she put on a busty show in a skimpy bra and underwear set that was sure to send temperatures soaring. Her black lace bra featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her perky cleavage, as well as straps that highlighted her chest further.

Her matching panties clung to her narrow hips while wrapping tightly around her petite waist. The undies emphasized Kindly’s muscular thighs while showing just a hint of her round booty. The look was completed with a garter belt that hugged her taut tummy and cast a spotlight on her rock-hard abs. She added a touch of bling to the ensemble with a gold chain around her neck.

Kindly opted to highlight her lingerie look in an open doorway. She bent both of her arms at the elbows, placing one hand on a white French door next to her.

The pose showcased the model’s gym-honed biceps and shoulders as she curved her back and pushed her hip out. Her sexy stare into the camera completed the racy snap.

In the caption of the photo, Kindly geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee. She also told her over 2.4 million followers that she needed a bit of warming up, and many seemed obliged to do so.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were curled at the ends and spilled over both of her shoulders.

The photo immediately began to gain traction on social media, with over 3,000 likes earned in just the first 20 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters didn’t hesitate to hit up the comments section in order to leave over 130 remarks as well.

“Perfection in Lingerie,” declared one follower.

“Well you surely don’t look you need warming up, being you are already sexy and hot beautiful,” another wrote.

“Beautiful picture and have a great day,” gushed an admirer.

“For starters, let’s get you some clothes,” a fourth person quipped.

Kindly is hardly shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in sexy outfits. She’s become known for rocking revealing bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently let it all hang out in a barely there bikini as she hit the beach. That post has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 330 comments to date.