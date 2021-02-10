Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her Buxom Curves In A Scandalously Revealing Jumpsuit

Buxom brunette Chloe Saxon tantalized her 918,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy duo of snaps in which she rocked a barely-there jumpsuit. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Chloe has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company’s own page in the first slide as well as in the caption, and even shared the exact name of her outfit with her followers, in case any of them wanted to pick up the look for themselves.

The photo was taken in a luxurious-looking bathroom with marble tiles and a white bathtub visible in the frame, as well as what appeared to be a chrome towel heater. The neutral space provided the perfect backdrop for the bold print and colors of her ensemble to shine. The jumpsuit was crafted from a material with an abstract pattern incorporating shades of pink, purple and white, and the hues looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

The garment was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms exposed, and featured a scandalously plunging neckline that left a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. The two halves of the bodice were joined by thin straps criss-crossing her abdomen, just below her breasts, and the cut-out reached all the way to below her belly button, showing off a serious amount of skin.

The bottom portion extended high over her hips, reaching her slim waist with a silhouette that accentuated her hourglass curves. The material hugged her toned thighs as well, showing off every inch of her flawless physique.

Chloe’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, which cascaded down her chest on one side. She rested one of her hands on a nearby surface while she held her cell phone with the other, capturing a steamy selfie. She also added a few accessories to complete the look, including some statement earrings and a delicate necklace with a charm that was nestled in the hollow of her throat.

She spun around for the second slide, showing off the ensemble from the back, her shapely rear on full display. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 21,000 likes as well as 344 comments within 20 hours.

“Curves for days,” one fan wrote followed by two heart emoji.

“You are made of dreams,” another follower chimed in, referencing Chloe’s caption.

“Fabulous figure,” a third fan remarked, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“You are so sexy,” yet another commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe sizzled in another daring look from Fashion Nova. She rocked a skimpy pale pink mini dress with sparkling embellishments as she posed in a walk-in closet, her curves on full display.