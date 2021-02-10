Saweetie Rocks Juicy Couture Tracksuit For Nostalgic 2000s-Inspired Outfit

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The rapper is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a nostalgic 2000s-inspired ensemble.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a cropped light pink zip-up sweater that featured both the Juicy Couture and Kappa logos all over in white. The item of clothing was left half unzipped and displayed her decolletage and midirff. She wrapped herself up in a hoodie of the same color and teamed the look with matching three-quarter length sweatpants that were loose-fitted toward the bottom and had “Juicy” written on the back in silver. Saweetie wore strappy heels with a chunky sole that showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of polish. She placed a bag with a chain strap on her shoulder and rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with metallic polish. Saweetie accessorized with large hoop earrings, rings, and a necklace. She styled her dark shoulder-length hair down with a headband.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured from head-to-toe outdoors in front of a green bush. She raised both her hands to the side of her locks while tilting her head up. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next two slides, Saweetie was snapped from the back and gave fans a view of her attire from behind.

In the fifth and frame, she put both hands on top of her hair while closing her eyes.

In the tags, she credited fashion brands Kappa and Juicy Couture, her stylist Wilford Lenov, and the photographer who goes by the username “spazzz.vision.”

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 513,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.1 million followers.

“I feel like I need them shoes in my life,” one user wrote.

“it’s the juicy fit for it….. f*ck it it’s everything for me,” another person shared.

“The f*ckin cutest ever,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn this fit is gorgeous!!” a fourth admirer commented.

