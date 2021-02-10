Courtney Ann Flashes Bulging Underboob In Daring Cutout Top & Navy Blue Panties

Courtney Ann kicked off her week with a racy Instagram snap that drew the eye straight to her busty chest. The Texas-based model wasn’t shy about showing some skin as she clicked a steamy selfie.

The model, who’s better known as Texas Thighs across the internet, opted to go braless underneath of a skintight gray top for the shot. The garment included short sleeves that showcased her toned arms. It also featured a deep neckline that highlighted her ample cleavage. However, it was the daring cutout underneath that exposed her underboob, and had tongues wagging.

She teamed the top with a pair of navy blue panties that boasted gold metal embellishments. The straps of the undies were pulled up high over her rounded hips and clung tightly to her slim waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

Courtney sat on her knees on a hardwood floor for the photo. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back as she leaned forward to click the selfie. She placed one hand on her leg, while she wore a bright smile on her face.

Behind her, a blue and white area rug could be seen. A gray sofa and a beige ottoman was also visible. Courtney’s glowing skin was also illuminated by the sunlight that streamed in through a set of nearby windows.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and pushed over one of her shoulders. She completed the look by accessorizing with dark blue polish on her fingernails.

In the caption of the post, Courtney congratulated Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady for winning his seventh Super Bowl ring over the weekend. She also expressed her sadness over the NFL season coming to a close.

Courtney’s over 1.1 million followers appeared to approve of the post. The pic garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 170 comments during that time.

“Awesome smile… absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Such a cute set,” another remarked of her outfit.

“Always looking gorgeous boo,” a third user gushed.

“Looking good as usual!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Courtney recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a thin, white tank top and a pair of well-fitting pink booty shorts. To date, that post has raked in more than 22,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.