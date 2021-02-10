NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Trade Zach LaVine To Pelicans For Lonzo Ball & Two First-Rounders

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. With the Bulls likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that LaVine would soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way of Chicago. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that want to boost their backcourt and add more star power on their roster are highly expected to give the Bulls’ front office an immediate call.

One of the potential suitors of LaVine on the trade market is the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated included the LaVine-to-Pelicans trade on their list of blockbuster deals that they want to happen before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, New Orleans would be sending a package that includes Lonzo Ball and two future first-round picks to Chicago in exchange for LaVine.

Sending Ball to Chicago along with salary (JJ Redick or Josh Hart and another small piece) in addition to a couple first round picks (and maybe even more draft compensation) would give Ball another fresh start and the Bulls a chance to evaluate him with their youth and draft selections to add to it. Meanwhile, Lavine would provide the Pelicans with some scoring and shooting punch that they really need and would give them a complement to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram as a top three.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

If the deal would push through, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. Trading for LaVine would make a lot of sense for the Pelicans. The Pelicans may still be in the initial phase of the rebuilding process but with the improvements shown by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, there’s a growing belief around the league that team vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is already planning to speed up their timeline.

Adding LaVine to their roster wouldn’t make them an instant title contender, but it would give them a realistic chance of earning a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference this season. If he meshes well with Ingram and Williamson, New Orleans could form one of the most promising trios in the league.

Meanwhile, the suggested scenario would also greatly benefit the Bulls, especially if LaVine expresses his desire to leave. Instead of keeping a disgruntled player on their roster, the potential deal would enable them to acquire a young and promising guard in Ball and two future first-round selections that could help them jumpstart another rebuild.