NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills & 1st-Rounder For Draymond Green & Kelly Oubre Jr.

As of this writing, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that can be considered fringe contenders in the Western Conference after missing the postseason last year. However, as a recent trade idea suggested, both clubs could theoretically shake things up ahead of the March 25 deadline in a deal that would send DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and a first-round pick to the Warriors and Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Spurs.

On Wednesday, NBA Analysis Network speculated that the Warriors could potentially be “aggressive” in the lead-up to the deadline. While two-time league MVP Stephen Curry has made a successful return from an injury that kept him out for most of the 2019-20 season, Klay Thompson looks to be missing his second straight campaign after tearing his Achilles tendon in the preseason, with most of their teammates looking inconsistent despite their solid start.

While the publication suggested that Golden State will likely try to improve its perimeter game if it decides to make some pre-deadline moves, DeRozan — who has been known for his lack of outside shooting — is a proven veteran who could possibly help the club improve its chances of going far in the postseason. Currently, he is averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists for the Spurs and shooting 49 percent from the field, per Basketball-Reference. He has also become more active from beyond the arc than he was in 2019-20, sinking 15 out of his 43 three-point attempts in 23 games.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

In addition to fitting the athletic, slashing mold of erstwhile Warriors starters Andrew Wiggins and Oubre, DeRozan could give Golden State a “bridge” until Thompson returns to action in 2021-22, NBA Analysis Network added. As he is in the final year of his contract, he could either sign a new deal with the Warriors this summer — assuming the trade becomes a reality — or opt to hit the free-agent market.

Meanwhile, Mills is a veteran guard who could come off the bench and improve the Warriors’ outside game. So far, he has produced 13.4 points per game on 44.7 percent field-goal shooting and a 40.1 percent clip from beyond the arc.

As for the Spurs, it was speculated that the hypothetical deal could benefit the team because of Green’s ability as a defensive player and how he can still contribute at the power forward spot, especially if LaMarcus Aldridge also gets traded on or before March 25. After a slow start to the 2020-21 season, Oubre’s play has picked up in recent games as the Warriors’ starting small forward, though he has also been the center of rumors linking him to a possible move to the New Orleans Pelicans.