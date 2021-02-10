Khloe Terae Shows Skin In Bed For Booty ‘Appreciation’ Post

Khloe Terae gave fans a good look at all her hard work on her booty in an “appreciation” post shared to her Instagram account this week. The 27-year-old star stunned in a series of photos uploaded on February 9 that showed her posing in bed in a plunging swimsuit.

The first shot showed the former Playboy model as she snapped a selfie with her right hand. She tousled her blond locks with her left as her hair cascaded over her left shoulder. She flashed a slight smile as she showed off her flawless figure and tan.

Khloe rocked a blue and gold marble print one-piece that revealed plenty of her décolletage and was high-cut at the bottom to show off her hips and toned legs as she sat on the white sheets.

She accessorized with a necklace featuring a ring pendant and two bracelets on her left wrist.

She appeared to stand for the next shot and moved to different lighting as she pouted at the camera. Khloe snapped the photo herself from the waist up.

In the following image, Khloe gave a smile with her lips parted as she sat back down on the bed.

Khloe changed the angle completely for the final photo, in which she proudly flaunted her booty. She revealed her swimsuit was a thong as she posed with her derrière front and center with two single beds behind her, seemingly showing off her hotel room.

She hinted at the picture in the caption where she urged fans to swipe to see all her “hard work, dedication, & appreciation” alongside a peach emoji. It received more than 12,200 likes.

The comments section was overrun with praise from her 2.6 million followers.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote with a fire symbol.

“Absolutely dreamwoman,” another comment read with a red heart, fire, and heart eye face.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and gorgeous,” a third person wrote.

“You are delightfully beautiful!” another commented with three sparkles and three blue hearts.

The latest skin-baring photos came shortly after Khloe put her flawless figure on show in two bikini photos posted last week. Khloe posed on what appeared to be a deck by the ocean in a seriously tiny shiny silver bikini as she arched her back and closed her eyes.

“She’s gunna make you wanna move to Miami,” she teased in the caption alongside an emoji with its tongue out, borrowing lyrics from the Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull song “Move To Miami.”