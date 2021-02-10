Tarsha Whitmore Looks Super Hot In An Extremely Tiny Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 10, with a smoking-hot snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while enjoying the warm weather in Australia. The Filipino-Australian model rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit in the pic that left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped near the beach. Avid followers know that Tarsha enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on. According to the geotag, she was somewhere on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

In the saucy snap, Tarsha stood next to a coconut tree under the blazing sun. She popped her hip to the side as she placed her thigh over the other. The babe raised her left arm and leaned on the tree trunk. Meanwhile, her other arm hang on her side, grazing her round buns. She grabbed her locks as she looked straight into the camera and offered a fierce expression.

Her bronzed skin looked oiled up and glowing under the bright sunshine. The blue sky, clouds, a lifeguard post, and lush greenery comprised her picturesque background. A glimpse of the ocean was also seen behind her.

Tarsha flaunted her sun-kissed complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. It had a lavender base with itty-bitty floral prints all-over. The fully lined triangle cups were cut so small that they barely contained her shapely breasts. As a result, her underboob was evident in certain angles. The plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. Thin, striped straps went over her neck, and the snug fit pushed her breasts together, making her cleavage look prominent. Another pair of strings crisscrossed over her midriff and secured around her back.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that showcased plenty of skin around her groin area. The waistband had double straps, and it clung to her hips. The waistline sat a few inches below her navel and highlighted her midsection, particularly her taut tummy and abs.

Tarsha left her highlighted blond hair down and styled in beachy waves. She let the long tresses fall over her right shoulder with the ends grazing her arms. Her only accessory was her belly button ring.

The influencer paired the pic with a short caption where she mentioned the sunny weather. She also shared that her bikini came from White Fox Boutique by tagging the brand in the post.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 12,600 likes and over 102 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with a mix of emoji.

“You’ve been working out, doll. Looking GREAT,” a fellow influencer commented.

“One of the BADDEST IG girls out here,” wrote another follower.