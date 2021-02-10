Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, Practices ‘Self Love’ In Lace Lingerie

The reality star posed on her knees in a semi-sheer bra and panties set that caught the attention of her mom.

Amelia Gray Hamlin gave her Instagram followers a big treat this week as she stunned in lace lingerie and opened up about “self love.” The 19-year-old actress and model, who’s the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, shared three new snaps on February 9 as she got into various sultry poses.

The first picture in the upload, which can be viewed here, showed the teen in a semi-sheer white lace push-up bra with thin straps over both shoulders. It plunged low to show plenty of her tanned décolletage and featured a tiny bow in the center of her chest.

She paired it with skimpy matching bottoms that sat low with another bow under her navel.

Amelia posed with her knees bent underneath her and place both hands on her head as her long, brunette locks flowed down her back. She accessorized with a stack of bangles on her left wrist and appeared to shoot the snaps in a living room on a sofa.

The second photo showed the Rachel & the TreeSchoolers actress as she lay back on fluffy sun lounger-style chair. She placed both hands on the furniture with her long locks over both shoulders and looked at the camera while pursing her full lips.

She returned to the sofa for the third and final snap, that time swishing her hair as she closed her eyes and tilted her head upwards.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Amelia confirmed in the caption that her co-ord was from the British lingerie brand Boux Avenue and explained that the pieces made it “easy” for her “to practice self love.”

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, including Amelia’s mom Lisa. The reality star and actress commented with three white heart emoji, and fiercely protected her daughter from the trolls.

“Wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting,” one person replied to her comment alongside three swearing face emoji, to which Lisa clapped back.

“What is wrong with you? This is my child,” she responded.

The upload amassed 270-plus comments and close to 24,000 likes in under 17 hours.

But this isn’t the first time Amelia has flashed some skin on social media. Last month, she wowed in a bright bikini for a series of beach snaps.

Amelia rocked a neon pink and orange two-piece with a cowboy hat as she walked along the sand with the ocean behind her before posing up a storm with a bikini-clad girlfriend and relaxing on a sun lounger.