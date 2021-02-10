Analicia Chaves Flashes Ample Booty & Sideboob In See-Through Netted Dress

Instagram hottie Analicia Chavez sent temperatures soaring on her page Tuesday, February 9, sharing a red-hot photo wherein she flashed her insane curves in a see-through netted dress. The brunette beauty spotlighted her ample posterior by posing with her back to the camera, earning more than 66,700 likes from her eager audience.

The little black dress left plenty of skin on display due to its gauzy fabric and backless design. It had long, off-the-shoulder sleeves that gave fans a peek at Analicia’s toned arm and a low-cut neckline that showed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. Also of note was its daringly short length. It grazed just below her buttocks, leaving her voluptuous thighs on show.

Analicia didn’t seem to be wearing any underwear beneath the slinky number, which clung to every inch of her curvaceous body and teased her generous assets. The model’s bodacious posterior was left nearly in full view of the camera by the super revealing outfit, which also accentuated her sculpted waist. The babe taunted fans with her perky chest as she looked over her shoulder, fixing the lens with a fierce stare and slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression.

The 31-year-old paired the sexy dress with thigh-high black boots, which sported notched panels embellished with glimmering dark studs. The photo was cropped at the mid-thigh, revealing the model rocked sleek belts with shiny silver buckles wrapped around her thighs. Analicia placed her hand on her leg, fanning out her fingers and showing off her elegant manicure. Her nails were painted pearly white, providing a beautiful contrast to her attire.

Analicia drew attention to her all-black ensemble with a dark heart in her caption. She tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the head-turning outfit.

The steamy upload captured the bombshell out in a field. She was standing amid a vast expanse of withering grass under a glaring sun. Distant hills could be seen in the far background. A pastel sky made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, accentuating her raven curls that spilled down her back and grazed her buns.

Followers were left in awe by the sultry showing of skin, taking to the comments section in large numbers to rave about her smoking-hot look.

“Wooooooow no wonder all the plants look dead. Cause your [sic] burning them up. Hella hot,” quipped one fan, adding a trail of fire and hot-face emoji.

“My God You are so #Hot [fire emoji] @ana_montana You glow like nothing else in the #Sunshine,” gushed another user.

Plenty of celebrities and fellow models also chimed in on the sizzling share.

“Wowwww I love this ana really beautiful,” said Jasmin Cadavid.

“Are you even serious,” wrote Aaleeyah Petty, followed by three heart eyes.

Jessica Killings commented three fire emoji.