Holly Sonders Poses Nude & Gives Off Sexy ‘Valentine’s Vibe’ In Latest Instagram Share

Holly Sonders is keeping the sizzling-hot Valentine’s Day posts coming. The brunette bombshell excited fans by sharing a sizzling Instagram photo in which she was completely nude, electrifying her already tempting timeline.

The former Fox Sports host posed with her back to the camera, concealing her bare chest as she bent her elbow and raised her arm. The babe was facing a wall decorated with several neon light fixtures that flooded the room with a reddish tint. She wrapped her hand around one of the glowing tubes, stretching her other arm high above her head as she glanced over her shoulder with an intense, seductive stare. Her voluptuous lips were slightly parted in an enticing way, driving up her sex appeal.

Holly teased fans with her perky booty in the half-body shot, which cut off just above her hip, only showing a glimpse of her peachy buns. She arched her back and stuck out her derrière, allowing her audience to admire the sinuous contour of her body. The profile pose left her flank exposed, giving followers a peek at the tattoo on her side. Viewers could also notice her flat stomach as Holly’s lean midriff was on display.

The gorgeous model wore her hair down for the snap. Her long tresses brushed over her chiseled cheekbone, accentuating her striking facial features. They spilled down her back, grazing her buttocks and drawing even more attention to her curves.

Holly took to her caption to ask followers whether they were feeling the Valentine’s Day vibes, adding a string of hearts for emphasis.

“Nah but this photo sure is doing the trick,” one fan wrote, regarding her words.

“Valentine’s day is 365/24/7 with you Holly,” remarked a second Instagrammer.

In the span of four hours, the steamy upload racked up more than 4,700 likes. In addition, 110 people dropped by the comments section to chime in on the smoking-hot snap. While many of Holly’s supporters were left speechless by the NSFW showing of skin and opted to express their adoration with emoji alone, others left gushing messages wherein they raved about her hotness.

“Beautiful. I love your gorgeous silky body,” said one person.

“Hot and spicy,” another fan complimented the 33-year-old.

According to a tag in the post, the photo was taken by Ashlee K, who regularly collaborates with Holly for smoldering photoshoots. Some of their most recent work, which the model shared to Instagram over the weekend, portrayed Holly sitting on a tabletop with her legs spread while wearing skimpy semi-sheer panties. That upload has amassed close to 10,500 likes and over 430 comments from her eager audience.