Daisy Marquez Stuns In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Makeup artist and internet sensation Daisy Marquez went into full bombshell mode for a sultry lingerie snap shared to Instagram Tuesday night. The Mexican beauty displayed her enviable curves in a super revealing three-piece set from Savage X Fenty, hopping up on a bathroom counter to give fans a full view of her voluptuous figure.

The brand ambassador opted for a see-through number that left barely anything to the imagination. She rocked a low-cut bra that bared her cleavage and even skimpier bottoms, which exposed her hip and showed off her thighs and tummy. Her waist was accentuated by a garter belt that grazed just above her belly button, stretching over her lower body in a scooped pattern that flashed plenty of skin.

All three pieces were crafted out of a nearly transparent fabric decorated with numerous white daisies. While the delicate print added chic and femininity to the look, it contributed very little in terms of coverage. The outfit also sported a powder-blue trim that harmonized with the dainty floral motif and provided extra definition to Daisy’s lush curves.

The bombshell finished off the smoking-hot ensemble with semi-sheer thigh highs. The white stockings had pastel-blue thigh bands decorated with elegant flowers that mirrored the print of Daisy’s lingerie. She further accessorized with sparkling jewelry, which included a large ring, understated earrings, and a cross-pendant necklace that emphasized her ample décolletage.

The 22-year-old social media star posed with her hands on her thighs, fanning out her fingers and displaying her eyepopping manicure. Her nails were painted pastel-pink and sported bright-red accents that complemented her lingerie. She cocked her head and swept her hair to the side, allowing her raven tresses to spill over her shoulder and arm. Her legs were closed and her feet were crossed in a graceful pose that further highlighted Daisy’s sinuous attributes.

The model had her back to a triple mirror, which reflected some of the sumptuous interior. The panels on the sides teased her profile and revealed the elegant light fixtures illuminating the room. The all-white décor also included stylish cabinets and two glass vases filled with roses. Daisy echoed the tone of her surroundings in her caption with a white heart emoji.

Her online admirers went crazy over the tantalizing upload, clicking the “like” button on the post more than 109,000 times in the first four hours alone. Fans showed their appreciation for the seductive and sophisticated look by filling the comments section with daisies and left over 970 messages for the brunette beauty.

“This set was made for you omg,” said one person.

“Gorgeous Daisy with a Beautiful Daisy set… Perfection,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Perfect balance of beauty and class,” a third user described the outfit.

“This color on you… speechless,” wrote a fourth admirer.