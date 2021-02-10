Madi Edwards Bares Sideboob In Canary String Bikini: ‘Head In The Clouds’

Madi Edwards treated her Instagram fan to a fun photo of herself outdoors. The Australian model wore a tiny string bikini that happened to match the beverage she held in her hand, which appeared to delight her followers.

In the photo, Madi posed with the gorgeous blue sky and wispy white clouds as the backdrop. She sore a tiny canary bikini top that featured triangles of fabric with a string threaded through the bottom. The cups were ruched to provide some fullness over the model’s full breasts. The garment protected her modesty while leaving a generous amount of cleavage and sideboob exposed. She paired it with matching bottoms that tied in bows on her curvy hips. They dipped low in the front, showing off her flat tummy and slender waist. The curve of her pert backside was also visible in the pose.

Madi held a medium glass in one hand, and it contained a small amount of yellow liquid inside. She wore a wide-brimmed green sunhat atop her blond hair. The lengths of her locks fell in beachy waves over her shoulder, with several pieces resting between her breasts. She accessorized with a double bracelet around one wrist.

The model made a cheeky reference about the clouds in her caption, and her followers expressed their approval, with more than 6,400 hitting the like button. Dozens of fans also took the time to leave a positive comment.

“When the drink matches the outfit for the win! You look stunning,” noted one devotee, who added praise hands.

“You are super. You are a class. I want you a hundred times! Your body is amazing, and your drink looks refreshing,” a second fan gushed, adding a lemon and a pineapple.

“Wow, hot! Can you be my sugar baby? Don’t worry, I will take care of you. Your body is out of this world, Madi,” enthused a third Instagram user along with flames, hearts, and a globe.

“Madi, that yellow bikini is bomb. This color is amazing on you, so you should wear it more often. What do you have in your glass? Is it a lemon milkshake?” a fourth follower joked, adding a flame, lips, and a rose.

Madi regularly delights her fans with sexy photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits and swimwear, keeping them engaged with her content. The Inquisitr recently reported that she ditched her top and went bare-faced to show off a product that she loves.