Britney Spears Slays In Red Bodysuit For ‘Toxic’ Throwback

Britney Spears delighted her 27.5 million followers on Instagram with a throwback video of a performance of her hit song “Toxic” from three years ago.

In the dramatic footage, Britney wore a sparkly red bodysuit with high-cut leg openings that showcased her curvy hips, flat tummy, and trim waist. The garment also featured a neckline that plunged past her navel and straps wrapped around her midsection at several places, crisscrossing her toned back. She wore a matching choker around her neck, and a piercing sparkled from her navel. Britney sported black fishnet stockings, and she completed the performance outfit with high-heeled red and black lace-up boots.

The blond singer had her long hair in curls, and she danced enthusiastically around the stage while she sang, whipping her long tresses several times in beat to the music. Male and female backup dancers surrounded her as she performed.

In the caption, Britney expressed her shock that it had been three years since the footage was filmed, and she noted how much she loved to perform. However, she also cautioned her fans that they don’t know as much as they may think about someone else’s life, particularly those in the public eye. She added that she’s spent this time learning how to live like a normal person.

The clip garnered lots of attention from Instagram users. It racked up 2.3 million-plus views, and more than 565,000 hit the like button. Almost 25,000 fans also took the time to compose a comment for the singer.

“Take your time, queen. We’ll be right here waiting when (and if) you’re ready to slay the stage again. This is an incredible performance,” encouraged one fan who included a heart.

“You do you, Britney! And when/if you’re ready to ‘return’ (don’t call it a comeback), we’ll be here,” a second devotee replied, adding a high-five emoji.

“You are my shining example of a true icon. Thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us queer kids. I love you,” declared a third follower, who added sparkles and hearts.

“Love you, Brit Brit!!! The world is rooting for you! You are loved and adored,” a fourth Instagram user replied, including a red heart.

Recently, Britney has been in the headlines more than usual because of a new documentary from The New York Times chronicling her early career and how it all ended in shambles. The Inquisitr previously reported that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, spoke out after it aired, and he said he only wanted the best for her.