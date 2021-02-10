Britney Spears Slays In Red Bodystuit For ‘Toxic’ Throwback

Britney Spears delighted her 27.5 million followers on Instagram with a throwback video of a performance of her hit song, “Toxic,” from three years ago.

In the dramatic footage, Britney wore a sparkly red bodysuit with highcut leg openings that showed off her curvy hips, flat tummy, and slender waist. The garment also featured a neckline that plunged below her navel and straps wrapped around her midsection at several places, crisscrossing her toned back. She wore a matching choker around her neck, and a belly button ring sparkled from her navel. Britney had black fishnet stockings on her legs, and she completed the performance outfit with high-heel red and black lace-up boots.

The blond singer had her long hair in curls, and she danced enthusiastically around the stage while she sang, whipping her long lengths several times in beat to the music. Male and female backup dancers surrounded her as she performed.

Britney expressed her shock that it had been three years since the footage was filmed, and she expressed how much she loved to perform. However, she also cautioned her fans to realize that they don’t know as much as they think about her life, and she mentioned she’d spent this time learning how to live a normal life.

The clip garnered lots of attention from Instagram users. It wracked up at least 2.3 million views, and more than 565,000 hit the like button. Almost 25,000 fans also took the time to compose a comment for the singer.

“Take your time, queen. We’ll be right here waiting when (and if) you’re ready to slay the stage again. This is an incredible performance,” encouraged one fan who included a heart.

“You do you, Britney! And when/if you’re ready to ‘return’ (don’t call it a comeback), we’ll be here,” a second devotee replied, adding a high-five emoji.

“You are my shining example of a true icon. Thank you for everything you’ve done for all of us queer kids. I love you,” declared a third follower, who added sparkles and hearts.

“Love you, Brit Brit!!! The world is rooting for you! You are loved and adored,” a fourth Instagram user replied, including a red heart.

Recently, Britney has been in the headlines more than usual because of a new documentary from The New York Times chronicling her early career and how it all ended in shambles. The Inquisitr previously reported that her boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out after it aired, and he said he only wanted the best for her.