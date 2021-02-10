Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Semi-Sheer Red Dress & Tells Friends She Doesn’t Want To Make Them ‘Feel Uncomfortable’

Kaley shared the 'teeny tiny request' she has for those closest to her.

Kaley Cuoco looked the part of a diva in a video posted on Instagram by her friend Brad Goreski, and she shared the the tongue-in-cheek diva demand that she has for her family and friends.

In addition to being pals with Kaley, Brad is a celebrity stylist who often helps the 35-year-old actress look her best for big events. He recently joined her on set, and he filmed her speaking to a group of unseen people outdoors beside a pool. Kaley was all glammed up. The video included a tag revealing that she was dressed in an Oscar de la Renta gown.

The eye-catching tent dress was a vivid shade of red. It appeared to be crafted out of layers of sheer chiffon that elegantly flowed over her petite figure. The piece’s neck slid down on the left side, exposing her shoulder. The neckline was accented with a large ruffle. The sleeves boasted a billowy bishop silhouette.

The video concluded after Kaley gathered up part of her voluminous skirt and walked away from the camera, revealing that the floor-length garment included a dramatic sheer train. As she left, her pet pit bull Shirley made a quick cameo when she trotted down a set of steps.

Most of the clip showed Kaley from the chest up. Her only visible bling was a pair of diamond solitaire earrings. Her blond hair was styled in wavy layers that looked a touch windswept, and her curled curtain bangs framed her flawless face. She looked radiant and animated as she addressed the camera. She was jokingly trying to assure her friends and family members that receiving critical acclaim for her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, has not changed her.

“I don’t want you to feel uncomfortable or that anything has changed. I am the same person I always have been,” she said. “So, if you could just update my name in your phone as ‘Golden Globe nominee Kaley Cuoco,’ that would be— I’m just asking family and friends and work associates to do that, so …”

In the comments section, Kaley described her request as a “teeny tiny” one, and it came after something happened to The Big Bang Theory star that was a very big deal. As reported by Deadline, she scored her first two Golden Globe nominations for her work on The Flight Attendant. She was nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, and her capacity as the series’ producer earned her a Best TV Comedy/Musical nod as well.

Many of Brad’s IG followers, including Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, agreed that Kaley deserved compliance from her loved ones.

“AS IT SHOULD BE!!!” Taylor wrote in the comments section.

While Kaley’s star may be shining brighter than ever, her husband, Karl Cook, is doing his part to keep her humble. He recently shared a candid photo of his wife in bed that had her asking “what is wrong” with him.