Katelyn Runck Poses With Roses In Semi-Sheer Lingerie For Steamy Valentine’s Day Share

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she rocked skimpy lingerie. As she mentioned in the caption, she was gearing up for Valentine’s Day, and had a container filled with roses from the brand Dose of Roses. She made sure to tag the company’s Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in looking into the flowers.

Katelyn rocked a semi-sheer bra crafted from black mesh with a red rose pattern atop it, matching the flowers she had balanced on one leg in a round marble-print container with no lid. The bra featured a lace-up detail over the chest, with grommets on each side and a thick strings criss-crossing her cleavage. Straps extended over her shoulders, and a second set stretched from her cleavage to meet the other strap, making for an eye-catching silhouette that highlighted her curves to perfection.

The bra showcased her toned stomach, and she paired it with barely-there bottoms that dipped scandalously low in the front. The sides stretched over her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves and elongating her incredible legs.

Katelyn stood in front of a lush set of curtains inside, with two large wood-framed windows in the distance, flooding the space with natural light. A romantic chandelier emerged from the top of the frame, with what appeared to be crystals and ornate flowers within the structure of the fixture.

Katelyn’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she had her gaze focused on something in the distance. The second image was taken from a slightly closer perspective, and Katelyn moved the roses so they were positioned in front of her. She rested one hand on the container while the other grazed her toned thigh, her bombshell curves on full display as she seductively parted her lips.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 25,000 likes within just eight hours, as well as 685 comments from her followers.

“Love this picture of you, so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Simply amazing,” another follower chimed in.

“Will you be mine,” a third fan commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the romantic request.

“You’re so pretty,” another added simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her audience with another sexy double update. In that particular post, she rocked a pair of tiny athletic shorts and a cropped tank with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on the chest. The garment left her toned stomach exposed, and also showcased a serious amount of underboob as she flaunted her fit figure on the beach.