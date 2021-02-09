Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Killer Figure & Teases ‘Don’t Be Shy. Come Say Hi’

Rachel Cook shared a stunning new snapshot with her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon. The former Playboy model posed in a setting that has popped up a few other times recently, but the ensemble she wore and the vibe she emitted was entirely new.

The stunner stood outdoors and the bright sunshine highlighted her natural beauty. She leaned one hand against a wall next to her and shady areas added a bit of contrast. The building where she posed seemed to be one she has utilized for other sultry snaps in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old beauty wore her short brunette tresses in a natural style. She pulled the locks away from her face and fastened them in a band at the back of her head. A few loose wisps framed her face and her chin-length hair was left in loose waves that rested against her neck.

A hint of what appeared to be a plaid skirt could be seen at the bottom of the photo. The waistband sat low on one hip and it appeared that Rachel was likely tugging it down even further on her opposite hip.

Rachel flaunted her busty assets in a black crop top. The shimmery fabric had a tie in the front and a plunging neckline. The long ties grazed the model’s navel and the feminine fit of the garment signaled something of a girl-next-door vibe.

In addition to a bit of her bountiful bosom, Rachel was able to flaunt her chiseled abs in this snap. The crop of the photo hinted at her curvy hips.

The Playboy hottie’s baby blue eyes popped from the page. She had a slight smile on her face and tilted her head a bit as she looked directly at the camera.

In just a couple of hours, more than 55,000 likes and 560 comments poured in from Rachel’s admirers. In her caption, she teased that her fans should not be shy and that they should head to her website to say hello.

“So freaking gorgeous,” one fan declared.

“Most beautiful woman on Earth,” another raved.

“You are a beautiful angel,” a third user praised.

“OMFG!! You made my day babe!!” someone else noted.

Several of Rachel’s fans suggested that she looked angelic, and positive emoji were liberally sprinkled throughout the comments section.

Last week, Rachel chose a much skimpier ensemble. She posed in lavender undergarments and thigh-high hose as she held a phone to her ear and encouraged everybody to call her. That picture was a massive hit, with about 170,000 people hitting the “like” button as they signaled their appreciation for it.