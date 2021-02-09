Lucy Robson Sizzles In A Pleated Miniskirt With Braids For Steamy Instagram Share

Golf hottie Lucy Robson tantalized her 927,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning snap taken outdoors. She posed in front of a carefully sculpted hedge, with even more greenery visible in the background, and what appeared to be a brick structure to her left.

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a sexy ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the pieces.

Lucy added a burst of color to the look with her top, a one-shoulder sleeveless red tank with a unique silhouette. One of her shoulders remained bare, and a thick strap extended over the other. A large cut-out over her chest bared a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the vibrant hue of the garment looked stunning against her pale skin.

The top hugged her ample assets and slim waist, and was tucked into the waistband of her skirt. She opted to pair the piece with a high-waisted white miniskirt that featured a thick waistband that hugged her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. From the hips to about mid-thigh, the skirt featured a pleated silhouette, with fabric that grazed her toned thighs without clinging to them.

She finished off the ensemble with a bold printed bag slung over her shoulder, golf clubs positioned within it, and had one hand resting atop the clubs while the other remained on her sculpted thigh.

Her blond locks were parted slightly to the side, and styled in two braids secured with hot pink elastics. A few strands remained loose, framing her stunning features, and her gaze was fixed on something in the distance at the moment the picture was taken.

Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 22,400 likes as well as 349 comments within just four hours of going live.

“Such a beautiful woman,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous in this outfit,” another follower commented.

“The queen has arrived!” a third fan remarked.

“Ain’t the outfit that’s so cute…. it’s you!” another follower chimed in, referencing Lucy’s caption.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy tantalized her audience with a snap in which she rocked a barely-there lingerie set and a semi-sheer robe with lacy embellishments. She stood in the doorway with a breathtaking view visible behind her, flaunting her voluptuous curves in the skimpy set.