Sommer Ray Shows Off Some Cleavage In An Alluring Set Of Bikini Snaps

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to tease her 25.7 million followers. The popular social media influencer uploaded a total of four photos and these had everybody’s hearts racing.

The caption for this post included a major confession from Sommer. She admitted she was trying to up the quotient of sexiness by pressing her arms against her breasts to make it appear as if she had a lot of cleavage. By the looks of the reaction from her followers, people didn’t exactly mind.

The 24-year-old stunner appeared to be leaning back against a white towel placed on a lounge chair. Sommer’s long blondish-brown tresses were styled in loose waves that beautifully framed her face and tumbled over her shoulders. She added a couple of necklaces and some small silver hoop earrings as accessories.

Each of these snaps was cropped to show primarily Sommer’s face and chest. These all seemed to be selfies, and fans of the model know she often has a hard time picking just one to share in cases like this.

Sommer wore a bikini top that had orange straps along with a delicate-looking fabric covering the breasts. The cups of the bikini top had scalloped edges and the pattern consisted of a trio of orange, dark green, and olive green hues.

Each of the first three photos showed Sommer flaunting all the deep cleavage she could muster. She kept her lips parted slightly in each case and gave her fans a trio of sultry looks to appreciate.

The final photo showed off Sommer’s personality a bit more. She squeezed her eyes closed and made a silly grimacing face as she snapped the fourth shot.

Nearly 360,000 of Sommer’s ardent admirers hit the “like” button during the first hour after she had uploaded this alluring quartet of pictures. In addition, around 1,550 people commented and there were plenty of notes of appreciation for her efforts to create a bit of extra cleavage.

“You’re the prettiest girl in the world,” one fan raved.

“I love your eyes,” another noted.

“The vibes here are immaculate,” a third user determined.

“Why are you so perfect?” someone else questioned.

These pictures were casual selfies, but Sommer’s millions of fans know she does plenty of fun location shoots as well. Prior to this latest post, the hottie teased everybody with some photos taken in a laundromat.

That group of snaps featured Sommer throwing off some vintage Madonna vibes. She wore a bustier and thong panties along with gloves and Madonna-inspired accessories. The set of five shots raked in nearly 1.175 likes and 4,000 comments in just a day.