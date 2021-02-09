Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In A Skimpy Swimsuit Out In The Snow

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens stunned her 40.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap taken out in the snow. Vanessa opted to showcase her fit figure, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a massive cut-out over the chest that left a serious amount of skin on display. Her cleavage was visible in the daring swimwear, with a neckline that plunged to nearly her belly button, a thick strap of fabric stretching horizontally just below her throat.

The one-piece had high-cut sides that accentuated her long, lean legs, and she posed with her sculpted stems angled slightly in a flirty shot. In the caption, Vanessa gave credit to model Jasmine Sanders for inspiring the image by sharing her own snowy swimsuit shot.

Vanessa added a few neon accessories to finish off the ensemble, and to keep her warm. For footwear, she opted for a pair of what appeared to be snow boots, with thick soles and a lace-up detail on the front. The boots came to about halfway up her toned calves, and featured some white lettering along the side. She paired the footwear with a matching headband that contrasted beautifully against her dark brunette locks, which tumbled down her chest in soft curls. She also had in a pair of subtle hoop earrings to add a bit of sparkle.

Finally, though she left it open to display her sexy ensemble, Vanessa also layered a cozy-looking puffer jacket over top of the steamy look. The jacket was large, cloaking Vanessa’s petite frame, and extended all the way to her ankles.

She had one hand by her side while the other played with her silky tresses, and a soft smile graced her flawless features. Her fans absolutely loved the playful share, and the post racked up over 562,800 likes within just one hour of going live, including a like from fellow actress Sarah Hyland. It also received 2,163 comments from Vanessa’s audience in the same time span.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Who gave you the right to be this hot,” another follower chimed in.

“You are so incredibly beautiful,” a third fan remarked, adding several heart eyes emoji to the compliment.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” yet another follower commented.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa tantalized her audience with a throwback video clip taken while she was abroad on vacation. She rocked a simply bikini and several delicate layered necklaces, as well as statement sunglasses and earrings, and waded through crystal clear water while smiling at the camera and swaying her hips.