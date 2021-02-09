Laurence Bédard Slays In Massively Cut-Out Monokini While Posing On A Huge Rock

Laurence Bédard thrilled her 2.9 million Instagram supporters with her most recent update on Tuesday afternoon. The prolifically-tattooed Canadian model flaunted her amazing figure while wearing a skimpy bathing suit with a revealing design. She posed at the beach with glittering ocean waves in the background, and added a whimsical mermaid emoji in the caption to emphasize her aquatic mood.

Laurence stood gracefully perched on the side of an enormous craggy rock. Although the top of the rugged stone was level with her head, the distance of the smooth sand below indicated that she had climbed up a number of feet to reach her position. She seemingly effortlessly balanced her weight on her right leg, which was precariously placed on a small section of jutting rock, and crossed the other thigh in front. This position emphasized her hourglass shape. She pointed her toes, which were painted opaque white.

She bent her elbow and grasped a portion of the rock to steady herself, letting the other arm relax close to the side of her body. She turned her chin slightly to one side, and gazed downward with a tranquil expression on her face. Sunshine highlighted the crown of her head, illuminating her auburn hair and giving it a fiery glow.

Laurence’s swimsuit featured a bright crimson base with a black cheetah print that looked stunning against her tanned and colorfully-inked skin. The top section featured triangular shaped pieces that did not meet in the center, but instead transitioned into long strings that crisscrossed below her cleavage and across the enormous cut-out that left her midriff entirely bare. Her curvaceous bust swelled between the plunging neckline.

A slightly thicker strip of fabric was attached horizontally in the center of her abdomen, at the slimmest part of her narrow waist. The French-cut design of the bottom of the garment made her legs appear even longer.

Laurence’s Instagram followers loved the post, and were dazzled by her spectacular look. The comments section was flooded with praise for the pale-eyed beauty and her killer ensemble. The compliments came in many different languages, but Google translate revealed the repetition of the adjectives “beautiful,” “sexy,” and “gorgeous” to describe her.

Those who decided to get around the potential language barrier left series of affectionate emoji to express their feelings. The ever-popular hearts, flames, and heart-eyes symbols were extremely prominent, and the beachy environment inspired more than a few oceanic contributions. A few fans used celestial emoji to describe her star quality.