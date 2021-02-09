Niece Waidhofer Slays In A Cut-Out Bra And Garter Belt After Failure To Score Free Lingerie

Niece revealed that she tried to become an influencer.

Niece Waidhofer slayed in jewel-toned lingerie set in a gorgeous new pic that she posted on Instagram this week. The Texas-based model has amassed a huge following of over 3.2 million fans on the platform by sharing similar racy photos, but she revealed that her popularity failed to land her a gig as an intimate apparel influencer.

In the caption of her post, Niece recounted how she reached out to the company Lounge Underwear to offer her services as an IG model in exchange for free lingerie. She never heard back from the label, but she proved that she didn’t bear the brand any ill will by purchasing a set herself and modeling it for her delighted fans.

The pieces she picked out were a pretty turquoise color that looked even more striking against her porcelain complexion. They were crafted out of floral lace with a subtle metallic finish. Her bra boasted teasing cutouts on the side that exposed even more of her creamy skin. The undergarment featured gold ring hardware on the straps and center gore, and it included underwire for support.

Niece’s matching panties had strappy accents attached to a small front ring. She also rocked a garter belt with mesh panels and more skinny straps. The piece covered up her navel, highlighting her waist’s petite size. Its clips were attached to garters that stretched around her shapely thighs.

She accessorized her boudoir wear with a silver ring pendant necklace and a bejeweled barrette, which she wore on the left side of her head. Her long, dark hair was pulled back in thick ponytail with curled ends. A few tendrils were left down to frame her face.

Niece sat on a white pillow on the edge of her bed. Calla lilies that were the exact some color as her lingerie had been strewn on the bedding beside her. She leaned back on her right hand and used her left to teasingly tug on her bra strap. She flashed a big smile as she directed her sparkling eyes off to the side instead of turning her head toward the camera.

The model’s Instagram followers were quick to let her know how they felt about her lack of a sponsorship offer from the intimate apparel brand that she’s clearly a fan of.

“You make that look good. They should fire everyone else and sign you exclusive!!” read one response to her post.

“The nerve of them. Their loss,” wrote another admirer.

“They owe you a free set now,” a third devotee opined.