Ashley Resch Exposes Massive Cleavage In Crimson Lace: ‘Attitude That He Loves’

Ashley Resch treated her Instagram followers to a sexy picture of herself wearing crimson lingerie on Tuesday. The model noted that 36NEEX took the photo. Her fans appreciated the look in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, where so many people wear red to celebrate.

In the shot, Ashley posed in front of a light-colored wall, and her shadow appeared on it due to the photograph’s side lighting. She wore a crimson lace teddy that featured underwires at the bust line, and her breasts pushed over the neckline, revealing her massive cleavage. Ashley held her light-colored manicured fingers splayed over one breast, revealing a finger tattoo. Her other hand touched a pendant on her chest. The model wore a sheer matching robe with faux fur cuffs at her wrists over the sensual undergarments.

Ashley accessorized with gold chains in two lengths around her neck. She had her layered blond hair in soft curls, which tumbled down her back and over one shoulder, framing her face from a side part. The shorter lengths hung over part of her forehead and part of one eye. She gazed off into the distance, and her pink full lips were slightly parted.

Instagram users showed their appreciation for the post, with at least 6,700 hitting the like button. More than 110 of them also took a moment to compose a thoughtful comment.

“Absolute perfection. I truly love this vibe, Ashley. You look amazing and so very sexy,” enthused one devotee who used red hearts, flames, and roses to complete the comment.

“Amazing photo. Everything about it is perfect. You look so hot! An absolute goddess on earth,” a second fan gushed, adding a globe and a crown to the message.

“How are you the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman on IG every day, Ashley? I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do,” wrote a third Instagram user, who included flames and hearts.

“You are breathtakingly gorgeous and so so sexy, Ashley. Your attitude is everything I love in a woman. You are such a delight, and you have the most beautiful eyes imaginable,” a fourth follower declared, adding lips and flames.

Ashley regularly shares tantalizing photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits, which keeps her followers engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her voluptuous curves in a scandalizing photo where she posed in a pair of fishnet tights and a tiny black crop top.