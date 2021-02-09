Ana Cheri Showcases Ample Bosom In Semi-Sheer Top For Electrifying Close-Up

Model and social media siren Ana Cheri is a master of using her pose to entice the 12.6 million people who follow her on Instagram. She was at it again on Tuesday afternoon, updating her tempting timeline with another in a long line of eye-popping pictures to impress the masses.

The thirst-inducing 34-year-old showcased her ample bosom in the close-up snapshot, appearing before the camera in a semi-sheer top that excelled in accentuating her assets. In addition, the breathtaking brunette served up an extra dose of eye candy by putting her picturesque face and awe-inspiring glow-up on full display in the sexy share.

Cheri used the caption to shout-out all that had gone into giving her the seemingly flawless face that was documented. In doing so, she listed off everything from the products used for her lips, lashes and rosy cheeks to the make-up artists who helped bring it all together.

She also described her own appearance using the hashtag #buxombabe.

The Playboy alum’s fans were clearly enthralled by the uniquely alluring presentation, double-tapping Cheri’s photo to the tune of 30,000-plus likes in less than an hour. Moreover, they bombarded the comments section with a myriad of love declarations and virtual catcalls.

“Always so gorgeous and very beautiful Ana,” wrote one smitten supporter. “Such a stunning photo.”

“The most beautiful female on Instagram,” declared a second devotee, who added fire emoji for emphasis.

“OMG,” raved a third follower. “You’re too stunning boo.”

“Angel,” appraised fellow model and influencer Desiree Schlotz.

Nearly the entirety of the frame was filled by Cheri’s shapely upper half in the uploaded snap, which appeared to have been taken in a stylishly decorated living room. Regardless of what her surroundings were, though, the one-time Maxim Instagram Girl of the Week made it exceedingly difficult to look beyond her own, stunning image.

Cheri peered directly into the camera’s lens with her brilliant brown eyes, which scintillated in the light as she did so. So, too, did her chocolate-hued mane, which she grasped between both hands at the top of her head. The Southern California product projected sheer confidence and rare sex appeal as she posed by flashing an impish grin with her plump, mauve-colored lips, which were similarly glossy.

Just below her dainty neck and bare shoulders, Cheri’s perky bustline was covered by a frilly white top that featured a repeating pattern of solid circles atop a semi-sheer mesh fabric.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, Cheri brought the heat late last week with a full-motion update that showed her baring her booty beneath a sheer dress.