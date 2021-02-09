Madison Pettis Flaunts Killer Curves In A Ribbed Set With Plunging Neckline

Madison Pettis treated her audience to a sexy new photo in which she showcased her curvaceous physique. The model featured the image on her Instagram feed on February 9, and it’s been getting plenty of attention from her 4 million fans.

The photo captured Madison enjoying the outdoors. She posed in front of a wall with wood slats and vines covered the concrete on the lower half. Madison appeared between two windows that reflected the blue sky and greenery. Her chest faced the camera, and she placed her hips near her side as she met the lens of the camera with a smile. Madison staggered her feet and showed off her bombshell body in a sexy set.

The influencer used a tag to reveal that her outfit was from Fabletics, where she is an ambassador. She sported a sexy ribbed two-piece that left little to the imagination. Madison rocked a deep green crop top that pooped against her all-over glow. Its scooping neckline plunged low into her chest, treating her fans to an eyeful of cleavage. The piece fit tightly around her ribs and midsection, highlighting her incredible curves. It cut off near her navel to expose a glimpse of her flat tummy.

She wore a pair of matching leggings on her lower half. Madison chose to wear the pants pulled high on her hips and they proceeded to fit tightly on her slender thighs. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a silver necklace on her collar and a matching bracelet on her wrist.

She wore her long dark locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled messily over her shoulders and back. In her caption, she shared that it was a “good day” in her mind, and she added a branch emoji to the end of her post.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise in the form of likes and comments. Within a few minutes of the post going live, it’s earned more than 40,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to compliment Madison’s amazing figure, while a few more used emoji instead.

“You are so stunning gorgeous and beautiful and that body is great,” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts to the end of his comment.

“I’m a organ donor so you know I can give you my heart,” a second follower chimed in.

“U are so enchanting I mean I can’t take my eyes of you your beautiful and you look absolutely ravishing,” a third fan exclaimed.

“Good day to know you beauty,” a fourth added.