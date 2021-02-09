Daisy Keech Rocks A Stylish Scarf And Little Else In Sultry, Topless Share

Social media sensation Daisy Keech has ramped up her activity level on Instagram in recent days, much to the delight of her 5.5 million followers on the platform. And while the uptick in output has definitely raised the temperature on her timeline, the 21-year-old’s latest offering may have been her most steamy to date.

On Tuesday morning, Keech updated her popular profile with a particularly provocative picture that found her posing in a stylish green scarf and little else. As a result, the model/influencer appeared to be sans top beneath the strategically-placed garment.

In the accompanying caption, Keech relayed that “good things” were on the horizon. Meanwhile, the uploaded photo clearly qualified as a good thing in the eyes of many of her enamored admirers.

Within two hours of going live, the sexy snap had already racked up nearly a quarter of a million double-taps. Additionally, the comments section was a flurry of activity from the multitudes that were inspired to publicly swoon over the pic.

“You are always so perfect,” opined one avid supporter.

“Wow,” gushed a second commenter. “You look great in your outfits.”

“Most beautiful girl in the world,” declared a third devotee.

“Why are you hiding your sweet peach from us?” inquired a fan of her pert posterior.

Keech was snapped from the side in the medium close-up shot as she stood near what looked to be an entryway with multiple glass doors. While her perky assets were more than sufficient in igniting the frame, the way in which her sleek physique was backlit by the sun’s rays from outside excelled in adding to her allure in the shot.

The mind and body behind the Beverly Hills-based creator collective The Clubhouse was wearing her blond hair in a single loose braid that draped over her upper back as she peered downward. Although her eyes appeared to be closed, her profile spoke volumes as she pursed her plump lips slightly and in a suggestive manner.

Further down the frame, her scarf — which was pea green with dark green accents — extended from a lose knot at the front of her neck and blanketed her bosom on both sides. Although the article succeeded in masking her most intimate areas, it still allowed for a sizable showing of sideboob on her left.

Keech accessorized in the snap with multiple earrings on the same side.

One day earlier, Keech set her Instagram ablaze with a with a multi-pic update that found her flaunting her perky booty in an impossibly tiny thong.