Princess Eugenie Gives Birth To A Son With Jack Brooksbank, See His First Photo

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a son. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter welcomed her first child with her husband of two years, Jack Brooksbank. The infant was born in the early morning hours of February 9.

A statement was made on the royal family’s official Instagram account seen here regarding the baby’s birth and was published alongside a photograph of Eugenie and Jack taken on their wedding day, October 12, 2018.

In the caption of the post, the royals made the following announcement.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,” it began.

The baby weighed 8lbs 1oz.

The statement explained that The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank were informed and delighted with the news. Eugenie is reportedly doing well and she and the baby are both healthy.

This is Andrew and Sarah’s first grandchild and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Fans of the royal clan were thrilled to learn the news.

“February is a great month for a baby! Congratulations!” wrote one follower.

“Congrats to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank for the arrival of their son! Sending them so much love ahead like a little family,” penned a second fan.

“Congratulations to all! Something to wonderful to celebrate at this time in life,” applauded a third Instagram user.

Eugenie added her own photo celebrating her son’s arrival. She posted an image of her and Jack holding their newborn’s hand.

Two popular betting sites, Betfair and Ladbrokes have Arthur as the top name contender for the infant reported People Magazine. Arthur is also the middle name for Prince Charles, his son Prince William and grandson Prince Louis.

James, Jack’s birth name, is a popular choice and reportedly coming in second, followed by Frederick, Edward, Hugo, Godfrey, Henry, and Thomas.

It may be some time before the royals release the official name of the little boy.

Eugenie and Jack will likely inform their families of their personal choice before a public declaration. The couple will reportedly take some time to get to settle into parenthood before making a formal announcement through the palace said royals expert Victoria Arbiter to Town & Country. She said that royals consider naming a baby a great responsibility and Eugenie and Jack will make certain of their choice before releasing the moniker.