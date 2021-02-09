Devin Brugman Stuns In A Plunging Black Bikini And Matching Sarong: ‘Wake Up & Beach’

Devin Brugman woke up ready to hit the beach on Tuesday, but not before a little impromptu camera sesh. The model took to her Instagram account just moments ago to show off her look for her relaxing day under the sun, much to the delight of her fans.

The 30-year-old posed in the middle of an open doorway for the double-pic update. She leaned up against one side of the frame, her luscious brown locks spilling partially in front of her face in loose, voluminous waves. Her lips were spread into a huge, teeth-baring grin as she angled her body toward the lens, treating her 1.3 million followers to a good look at her physique that was clad in a skimpy swimwear look that showed some serious skin.

Devin stunned in a classic black bikini as she posed for the pre-beach trip snaps. The two-piece was, naturally, from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her pal and fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. She opted for what appeared to be the brand’s Barbados Top — a stringy number that she fashioned into a classic halter style by wrapping its thin straps tightly around her neck and rib cage. Her ample chest was hardly contained by the number’s triangle cups, while its plunging neckline made for a busty display of cleavage that was sure to get a few pulses racing along the way.

The beauty also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms, though they were almost entirely covered up by a flowy black sarong. The asymmetrical skirt was tied loosely around Devin’s waist, teasing a glimpse at her swimwear’s waistband that fit snugly around her hips. One of her long, lean legs was also exposed thanks to a long side slit that spanned from her waist down to her knee and simultaneously offered a teasing peek at her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

She also accessorized with a set of dainty silver bangle bracelets to give her look the perfect hint of bling.

It was only a matter of minutes before fans took note of the sizzling snap, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiraiton be known.

“Body of an angel!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” praised another fan.

“Most attractive woman I follow!” a third follower remarked.

“Wow, stunningly gorgeous,”‘ gushed a fourth admirer.

The update has also racked up more than 7,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.