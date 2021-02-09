Sofia Bevarly Showcases Hourglass Curves In A White Swimsuit While Getting Her Booty Wet

Sofia Bevarly got wet and wild in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model’s February 3 update featured a bikini-clad shot that quickly captured the attention of her 1.5 million fans.

The snapshot saw the model lounging at the beach. In her caption, she revealed that she was physically at the gym but mentally on the beach where the photo was snapped. The setting boasted a stretch of bright blue water and a clear sky that allowed ample amounts of sunshine to spill over Sofia’s shoulders. She rested her booty on the shore of the water, getting it wet, as she stretched her legs out in front of her. The model looked ahead as she ran one hand through her dark brunette tresses and used the opposite to balance her weight.

Sofia showed off her gym-honed figure in a white bikini that did her nothing but favors. The top of the suit featured a traditional triangle style with a deep neckline that offered a generous view of cleavage. It had the Heavyweight Factory logo printed on its left cup, which helped draw further attention to her assets. The garment’s thin straps stretched tightly over her tanned shoulders.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. Sofia pulled the piece low on her navel, and her sculpted abs were in full view. Its thin, string sides sat high on her hips and tied in dainty bows around her hips. The tight fit of the garment also highlighted her tiny midsection and waist, while the high-rise design showcased her sculpted thighs.

She wore her long brunette locks down and her natural waves spilled over her shoulders and back. The bottom of her mane appeared to be damp, indicating that she may have taken a dip in the water.

In her caption, she tagged her photographer and Heavyweight Factory Models. Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise and it’s quickly earned more than 15,000 likes and 180-plus comments. Most fans commented on her bombshell curves while several others used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Are you kidding me… you are perfection,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Awh your absolutely beautiful honey,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Gorgeous! Have a good day Sofia!” another person complimented alongside a few red hearts.

“You look amazing! If you think there’s anything you should change about you, there isn’t. Because you’re perfect just the way you are,” a third follower gushed.