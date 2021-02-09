Haley Kalil Flaunts Killer Curves While Draped Across A Race Car

Haley Kalil took to her Instagram page on Tuesday morning with a pair of racy snaps that thrilled her 363,000 followers. The gorgeous redhead wore a skintight ensemble that clung to her incredible physique while posing with a sleek, sporty vehicle. In less than ten minutes after the post went live, it had received nearly 1,000 likes and a bevy of compliments from her smitten fans.

Haley joked in the caption that her afternoon spent up close with the car was enough to launch her to official driver status, and tagged NASCAR to let them know she was willing and available, following the link with a crying-laughing emoji.

She also credited the activewear brand Koral for her attire, which was made from a lightweight bubblegum-pink stretch fabric with navy blue accents. The leggings featured a wide band that covered her navel but still left many inches of taut abdominal muscles visible above the high waist.

A matching cropped tank top appeared to be lightly lined to enhance the roundness of her bust, and was edged in blue with additional panels of the dark color also beneath her arms. The brand logo was printed across the front in capital letters. Haley paired the sizzling outfit with a pair of white high-top sneakers with pale pink detailing along the outsides.

Haley’s auburn tresses were styled in wild, layered curls that she tossed back and forth as she posed, letting them spill over and frame one side of her face. Bright sunshine in the background illuminated her hair and created a bronzed halo of light around her head.

The first image captured a close-up view of Haley, who was framed from the top of her head to just below her hips as she leaned against the passenger seat of the black sports car with which she posed. She flexed her midsection and rounded her shoulders slightly, and one thigh was raised as if her foot was propped up. She gazed off-camera with a distant look in her eyes and slightly parted lips.

In the second photo, she turned to face the vehicle and leaned her upper body seductively across a portion of the windshield. Her outside leg was extended straight, giving a stunning view of her shapely thigh and derriere, and the other foot was raised level with her knee.

Haley’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of her incredible figure. The flooded the comments section with affectionate emoji and words of praise for the ‘Sports Illustrated’ model.