Carrie Underwood Stretches & Shows Off Her Fit Figure In Tight Leggings

Country star Carrie Underwood thrilled her 10 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sexy snap in which she showcased her fit figure in a workout set from her own activewear brand, Calia by Carrie. She tagged the company’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up the ensemble for themselves.

The photo was taken in an industrial-looking area, with a large truck visible on the other side of a yellow painted iron railing that Carrie used as a prop. She had one foot on the concrete surface beneath her, and the other was positioned on the lower rung of the railing. She pushed her body forward slightly, leaning into her bent leg, and had one hand resting on her knee while the other lingered atop her thigh.

The leggings featured a neutral color palette with segments of navy, charcoal, light gray and pale pink. The fabric clung to her fit physique, hugging her sculpted stems as she stretched her figure.

She paired the leggings with a simple pull-on sweater crafted from a textured navy blue material. The shoulders started part of the way down her upper arms, and she had the sleeves rolled up slightly to give the ensemble a casual vibe. The garment had a loose-fitting silhouette as well as a turtleneck that would combat the chill on a cool day.

Her wedding ring sparkled on her ring finger, and the only other accessory she wore beyond a pair of sneakers was an Apple watch on her wrist.

Carrie’s blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves, and they appeared to be blowing gently in the breeze. Her gaze was lowered as she stretched, a serene expression on her flawless features.

Her audience absolutely loved the share, and it racked up over 54,500 likes within just two hours of going live, including a like from fellow country crooner Jessie James Decker. The post also received 325 comments from Carrie’s fans in the same time span.

“I want some new calia gear so bad,” one fan wrote, loving Carrie’s activewear brand.

“Oh this is my favorite pullover,” another follower chimed in.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Carrie,” a third fan remarked.

“Beautiful as always!!” another follower commented, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Carrie shared another snap in which she showcased her curves in activewear. She paired a simple white tank with white sneakers and a pair of vibrant purple leggings as she stretched out on a yoga mat, one hand on the ground and the other extended in the air in a pose.