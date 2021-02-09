Priyanka Chopra Admitted She Didn’t Want To Lose Her ‘Identity’ With The Addition Of Jonas To Her Legal Name

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas admitted she did not want to lose her identity upon the legal addition of husband Nick’s last name to her own. She shared her feelings in an interview with the hosts of Barstool Sports “Chicks In The Office” podcast.

She spoke about what it was like seeing her amended full name in print on the cover of her new memoir, Unfinished. The book chronicles Priyanka’s rise to fame, marriage, and favorite acting roles while paying tribute to her Indian roots and upbringing reported USA Today.

“The first time I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, oh ok, that’s my name now.’ I wanted to sort of honor traditions, but at the same time, I didn’t want to let go of my identity,” she explained.

“This was my in-between, I guess. I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy,” the actress remarked.

Priyanka told the podcast hosts that adding Nick’s last name was a tradition she understood growing up. She said she was not forced into taking her husband’s surname. Rather, it was something she wanted to do.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Priyanka said that by doing this, she also honored the tradition of her parents. She revealed her security in her own identity and that even with the addition of Nick’s last name, her given last name would never be lost.

The couple celebrated two years of wedding bliss in London this past December, where the actress is living and working on a series of British-based projects that will keep her in the country for an entire year. She completed the film White Tiger and will follow that with a new TV show called Citadel for Amazon Prime reported Hola!.

Priyanka and Nick wed in an elaborate wedding celebration held in Mumbai, India, and Jodhpur, India, in early December 2018, that honored both Chopra’s Indian culture and Jonas’s religious upbringing. Chopra donned a custom Ralph Lauren dress for their Christian ceremony held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace reported The Knot. She also donned a traditional red silk lehenga with delicate Siam-red crystals, and layer upon layer of threadwork.

The duo participated in a Mendhi ceremony and was honored with a Sangeet where members of their family performed in their honor. After the two ceremonies, the duo celebrated with multiple wedding receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Nick and Priyanka first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when they posed for photos together on the red carpet at the Met Gala.