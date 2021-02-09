Alexa Collins Brings The Heat To Miami While Clad In A Bikini Top & Booty-Baring Sarong

Alexa Collins brought even more heat to Miami with her most recent Instagram share. The model wowed her huge fan base on February 9 with a sizzling new shot that has been getting noticed for several reasons.

Alexa posed outside in the steamy new shot. Per her geotag, she was at Nikki Beach Miami. She stood in the middle of the frame, on light concrete pavers that reflected the sun. A few pieces of wicker lounge furniture with white cushions and colorful pillows made up the rest of the swanky outdoor space. Alexa turned her back toward the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. She put her hands near her sides and staggered her feet for the sultry pose. She tagged PrettyLittleThing in her caption, crediting the online retailer for providing her with a sexy new look.

She sported a green bikini top that accentuated her all-over glow. It featured thin straps that crisscrossed in the center of her back and a set of ties in the middle. The straps in the back connected to the suit’s front cup, which revealed a peek of sideboob. Only a tease of the model’s front could be seen because of the way she posed.

The Florida-based beauty went even scantier on her lower half, opting for a semi-sheer sarong. The garment boasted several colors, including orange, blue, and brown. Alexa pulled the right side high on her waist while the left was slightly lower, tying in a knot near her hip. Extra fabric from the garment fell near her thigh. The high cut of the sarong offered a tease of her pert derriere — something her fans didn’t’ seem to mind.

She styled the outfit with a silver watch and a beige purse. Alexa wore her long block locks with a side part, and her mane fell over her shoulders and back. Unsurprisingly, the post has accrued more than 7,000 likes and dozens of comments within minutes of going live. Most fans applauded Alexa on her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their admiration.

“Obsessed with this look on you,” one fan gushed with the addition of a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Always sophisticated and pretty,” a second follower raved.

“Gorgeous Alexa! Would love to shoot with you!” a photographer commented on the post, adding a few camera and heart emoji to his comment.

“Hello Gorgeous. You look fantastic wow, wish I could be there in Miami with you mama,” one more Instagram user chimed in.