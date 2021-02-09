‘American Idol’ Teases Claudia Conway Audition In New Twitter Trailer

American Idol teased the audition of Claudia Conway in a new trailer posted to Twitter. Claudia is the daughter of the advisor to former President Donald Trump Claudia Conway and her husband, The Lincoln Project founder, George.

Claudia first teased her appearance on the show in November when she posted a TikTok video to social media of herself at American Idol‘s auditions. The show’s official Twitter account tweeted that she had auditioned for the series but viewers would have to wait until February 14 to see if she won one of the show’s Golden Tickets.

“She’s a social media sensation,” said American Idol host Ryan Seacrest in a voiceover. “But will she get a ticket to Hollywood?”

Claudia introduced herself in the clip by announcing her name to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and saying that her parents were “high profile political figures.” Behind the 16-year-old, clips of both parents were seen on a large screen behind her. The judges turned to one another in surprise when they realized who she was.

She said she was very nervous but very excited.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket ???????? Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol ???? pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

Claudia did not sing in the 30-second video. Katy addressed the teen by saying that they were looking for an “American Idol.” It was not known if Katy’s comment was followed by the chance to advance to the Hollywood portion of the competition.

She wore a gray and white strapless handkerchief top that was paired with leather pants. Claudia pulled her blonde tresses up into a high ponytail. She wore two necklaces as accessories.

Fans tweeted what appeared to be uncertain responses to the clip.

“Look, the girl is just starstruck like many teens her age. Maybe she does have a good voice. So, I wish her well. But, I worry about the whirlwind that is spinning around her. She’s been on a roller-coaster,” commented one follower.

“I wish her all the best, and I hope her dream came true no matter who her parents are,” wrote a second viewer.

“This feels exploitative,” claimed a third viewer of Claudia’s audition.

Claudia reportedly has a passion for performing reported Variety. In a TikTok video she shared on Monday, Claudia spoke about her musical background. She said she has enjoyed singing her entire life and admitted to playing eight instruments. She said AI saw a clip she posted as a “joke” of herself singing, and they asked her to audition.

She addressed rumors that her inclusion in the series was a publicity stunt. She said it was not and that music was her “passion.”