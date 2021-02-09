Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Flexibility In Plunging Crop Top And Tiny Shorts For Yoga Session

Tammy Hembrow put her impressive flexibility on show on Instagram this week to promote her upcoming fitness app. The social media model wowed in a series of photos posted on February 8 which showed her in some difficult yoga positions wearing skimpy workout gear.

For the first photo, Tammy bent over backwards and pushed her torso up as she flaunted her tanned décolletage and slim waist. She rocked a skimpy, plunging white crop top with thin strings over both shoulders and a twist design above her navel.

She paired it with curve hugging shorts that sat in line with her slim waist but finished high on her thighs to show plenty of leg.

Tammy gave the camera a sultry look while upside down with her blond locks pulled into a slicked back bun. She showed off her multiple tattoos, including a palm tree on her bicep and a floral design on the left side of her torso.

The second snap was taken from further away and gave a better look at the mom of two practicing barefoot on the dark mat. She stayed in a similar pose but lifted her right leg high into the air and pointed her toes.

In the third snap, Tammy got into an impressive headstand with her elbows bent and her body as solid as a rock in a straight line.

For the fourth and final image, the 26-year-old lay on her right side to give a better look at her jaw dropping curves. She relaxed on the mat with her arms stretched out over her head, again showing off her inkings as she looked at the camera.

Tammy tagged her fitness account in the caption and on the first photo as she announced that her app would be launched soon.

Plenty of fans shared messages in the comments section.

“You make me want to do yoga,” one person told her with a fire emoji.

“Okay YESS PLEASEEEE,” another commented with three heart eye faces.

“You look so pretty upside down,” a third person wrote alongside a crying laughing face and red heart.

“My god,” a fourth comment read two heart eye faces.

The upload was clearly popular with her 11.9 million followers. It attracted almost 460 comments and more than 131,700 likes in under 14 hours.

The snaps came shortly after Tammy revealed how all her hard work has paid off in a series of images uploaded last week. She posed in a dark red co-ord that didn’t leave much to the imagination.