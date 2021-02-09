Jilissa Zoltko Strikes A Sexy Pose On A Couch In Skimpy Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Jilissa Zoltko gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, February 9, when she shared a sizzling update. In the new post, the American model showed off her killer body in sexy lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

The blond bombshell was snapped in a skimpy black bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The classic brassiere was adorned with opaque spots and featured soft cups that were made of semi-sheer material. The snug fit of the bra and the thick stretchable band at the base pushed her breasts up, exposing ample cleavage. Although the cups were see-through, Jilissa made sure to cover the necessary bits by wearing nipple pads to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy.

She wore matching undies that, like the top, were mostly made of sheer fabric. Thin straps formed the waistband, which clung to her midsection, accentuating her curvy hips. The bottoms sat several inches below her navel, and it showcased her taut tummy and abs. The panties also boasted high leg cuts, which exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. Notably, the lighting made the thong look darker than it is, and it helped her from revealing too much.

Jilissa was snapped indoors, lounging on a white couch while dressed in her sexy underwear. In the first snap, she posed by kneeling on the chair with her thighs parted and legs tucked under her body. She held onto the couch’s backrest with her left hand while her other hand rested on her thigh. The babe looked straight into the lens and offered a big smile that showed her perfectly-lined teeth.

In the second photo, Jilissa’s stance was similar to the previous one. She leaned forward and looked to her left with her chin raised, smiling with her pearly whites shown. The sunlight that possibly came from the nearby window illuminated her fantastic figure, making her tanned skin glow.

The hot law student wore her golden locks down as she opted for a wavy hairstyle. She let the soft waves fall over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust. She completed her look with manicured nails and several accessories. She sported a gold necklace, a bangle, and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, the influencer dropped a black heart emoji. She gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in the picture.

Like most of her shares, the latest post was quickly noticed by her online supporters. In less than a day, it’s racked up more than 52,100 likes and over 680 comments. Fans and fellow influencers took to the comments section to leave gushing messages, with some telling her how gorgeous she looked. Countless others opted to drop a mix of emoji to express their admiration instead.

“Your smile is infectious! So beautiful!” gushed an admirer.

“This set is so cute! You are an angel!” wrote another fan.