‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Jasmine Sanders Shows Skin In See-Through Bra And Heels

The model rocked a very unique top.

Jasmine Sanders flashed some skin in a unique bra for a stunning photo shared to Instagram. Posted on February 8, the gorgeous shot showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who goes by the nickname Golden Barbie, in the high-fashion sheer number with pants and heels.

Taken during a shoot for the February 2021 issue of Modeliste Magazine, Jasmine stood up and leaned against the wall. She had her right arm stretched out and her other hand pressed against her head in long, shiny black gloves as she showed off a tattoo on her toned bicep.

Her distinctive top was made of a completely see-through mesh, but featured two eye-shaped decorations over her chest to cover her modesty. The pieces had very long sparkly fringes dangling down past her hips with a neutral colored band around her slim torso alongside black trims.

She paired it with long dark pants that sat under her naval and open toe heels as she posed in front of a stripped wall next to a window.

Jasmine tilted her head to the right with her blond locks down in her stunning signature curls that covered part of her face, including her left eye. She gave the camera a sultry look and slightly pursed her lips.

In the caption, Jasmine shared an inspirational quote about keeping “in touch” but also staying “out of reach” alongside a heart emoji as she tagged the magazine’s official account.

She also tagged several others associated with the shoot on the photo and in the caption, including photographer Sarah Krick, hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, and makeup artist Jose Corella.

The comments section of the upload, which attracted close to 80 messages and more than 10,200 likes, saw plenty of praise.

“The eyes have it,” one person wrote with a smiley face with hearts for eyes.

“This outfit, pose, pretty much everything is flawless,” another commented with three fire emoji.

“Ughhhh love this so much!!!” a third comment read with three of the same hearts.

“Can’t get over these,” another fan commented with several praising hands.

Jasmine previously flaunted her jaw dropping body in a series of snaps posted to her account last week when she rocked a black two-piece while soaking up the sun at Miami Beach. The supermodel rocked skimpy string swimwear and a sarong as she walked along the sand.

“I’m my happiest when I’m at the beach with the sand between my toes and the wind blowing through my hair,” she wrote in the caption.