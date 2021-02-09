Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Goes Pantsless In Stunning Bedroom Photo

Sara Sampaio sizzled in the bedroom for a stunning new photo shared to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed as she went pantsless in the upload, which was posted to the lingerie brand’s page on February 8, while posing in bed during what appeared to be a professional shoot.

The 29-year-old Portuguese supermodel went barefoot and rocked a long white shirt with a large light pink V and shiny gold foiling over her chest. The short-sleeved number finished high on her bare thighs to flaunt her long, tanned legs.

She sat on top of the neutral colored bedding with a brown comforter next to her. She crossed her left leg underneath her and let her right dangle over the side of the bed. The Crisis actress sat upright with her hands placed either side of her with two cushions propped up against the cream wall behind her under an archway.

Sara wore her long, brunette hair down in a middle part and she tilted her head to the right as she looked directly at the camera with her lips slightly apart. She stunned as her obvious natural beauty took center stage in what appeared to be natural sunlight that flooded in through a window.

In the caption, the lingerie brand described the garment as being “perfect” for a lazy day and tagged Sara’s official account on the snap.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Ahh my sara,” one person wrote with a heart eye face and a red heart emoji.

“Perfect model,” another comment read alongside two red hearts.

“Best Sara ever,” a third person commented alongside three fire symbols.

“She is beautiful,” another fan wrote with a heart eye smiley face.

The upload proved popular with the brand’s 68.8 million followers. It attracted more than 46,100 likes and 140-plus comments in under 17 hours.

The Giorgio Armani beauty ambassador is no stranger to heating up Instagram, as Sara recently set pulses racing with stunning photos posted to her own account. She got attention for a series of sunny beach photos posted last month when she hit the beach in a black two-piece and short frayed edge Daisy Dukes.

Sara flashed a big smile and stretched her arms out with a white cover-up draped over her shoulders as she tilted her head upwards toward the beating down sunshine. She captioned it with a flower and sun emoji.