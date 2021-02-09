Normani Slays In Miniskirt & Strappy Heels For Killer Fashion Ensemble

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is no stranger to slaying with her choice of fashion and made sure her most recent outfit was one of her best.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved top that featured a lilac, purple, and green pattern all over. The item of clothing was paired with a matching miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh area. She opted for strappy black heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes. Normani rocked long acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of polish that was a similar shade to her attire. She styled her dark wavy hair down and accessorized herself with a chain necklace.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Normani was captured outdoors from head-to-toe in front of a plain wall. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant leaned back and lifted one hand to her hair. She rested the other arm beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Normani gave fans a view from behind and raised both hands above her head.

In the third frame, she showed off her nail art.

In the fourth and final snap, Normani was snapped from behind again from a lower angle. She placed both hands on her lower backside and let her locks drape behind her shoulders.

In the tags, the entertainer credited the photographer Blair Caldwell.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 433,000 likes and over 3,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“OMG U LOOK AMAZING ICONICCCC,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“realest color for the realest woman,” another person shared.

“normani please warn us before posting these photos, my heart can’t take it,” remarked a third fan.

“your HAIR my goodness u look too good,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a Savage X Fenty bra and thong. The songstress is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s brand and uses the social media platform to promote their items. Normani went barefoot for the occasion and looked very glam. She posed on top of a raised wooden surface and was photographed from various angles.