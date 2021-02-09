‘The Talk’ Star Amanda Kloots Sizzles In Bikini And Pigtails In Palm Springs

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots put her flawless figure on show in a bikini and pigtails for a stunning new snap shared to her Instagram from a trip to Palm Springs. The 38-year-old dancer and fitness instructor posted the photo on February 7 as she posed in the sun in front of the mountains.

Amanda stood with her left leg bent and her toes pointed as she flashed some skin in a black-and-white horizontally striped crop top-style swim number with spaghetti straps over both shoulders.

She gave a glimpse at her impressive abs in between the top and matching high-waisted bottoms, which covered her navel and showcased her slim middle.

Amanda stood barefoot on dark gravel in front of several small cacti and palm trees.

The star gave a smile with her lips together and pinched the thick white frame of her 50s style sunglasses with her right hand as she placed her left on her hip. She wore her blond locks in plaited pigtails that sat over her shoulders with thick hair ties at the ends.

The mom of one tagged the brands responsible for her ensemble on the photo, including Fendi for her sunglasses and Gigi C for her bikini. She also tagged the brand’s CEO Gigi Caruso and Bit Gummies co-founder Alex Jay.

She geotagged her location as Palm Springs, California, and joked in the caption that she visited “once” but quickly adopted the style.

The bikini snap got plenty of attention from fans and celebrities.

“Hot mama,” commented Ashley Tisdale alongside two fire emoji.

“Lol amazing. Also BODY GOALS!!! If that’s what Jump, Skip, Smile gets ya, count me in!!!” Olivia Munn added with a yellow heart and lightning bolt.

“Lookin like you stepped outta the 50s! Retro beauty,” a fan commented with a red heart and smiley face with hearts for eyes.

“Stunning!!! on the inside and out,” a fourth comment read.

The upload attracted more than 40,300 likes and 470-plus comments.

Amanda joined The Talk last month and recently opened up about how happy she was with her first month sitting alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Elaine Welteroth.

In another stunning Instagram upload, she rocked an orange long sleeved maxi dress and admitted working on the show felt like sunshine.

“I cannot believe how much I’ve already learned, how I feel like I’ve known this family for years and how much fun I’m having every single day,” Amanda wrote in the caption.