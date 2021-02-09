Beyonce Models Ivy Park Tank Top & Miniskirt: ‘MALIBU BEY’

Beyonce took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singing sensation’s successful fashion brand, Ivy Park, is still going strong many years after its launch. She used the social media platform to model some of the attire and looked nothing short of incredible.

The “Pray That You Catch Me” hitmaker stunned in a black tank top that featured the brand’s name in capital letters and a peachy orange color. The item of clothing had fairly thin straps and stripes of the same color going down the side. Beyonce tucked the attire into her matching high-waisted miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She placed a blazer jacket on her shoulders and completed her look with strappy black heels that gave her some extra height. Beyonce accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and stylish shades. She decorated her short nails with a coat of polish and styled half her curly brunette hair up, leaving the rest down.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Beyonce was captured in front of a plain backdrop. She raised her right leg and rested her arms beside her. The 24-time Grammy Award winner gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and let her locks drape over her shoulders.

In the next slide, Beyonce tilted her sunglasses down and placed one hand on her hip.

In the third and final frame, the songstress buttoned the blazer jacket up and held onto a clutch purse. She continued to raise her leg and held her left hand behind her head.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 4 million times and over 32,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 164.8 million followers.

“JUST LETTING YOU KNOW, I’M READY FOR YOU TO TAKE MY MONEY CAUSE ICY PARK IS CALLING MY NAME,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Got that Benjamin button! C’mon sis,” another person shared.

“It’s the bawdy for me. It’s the curved for me. It’s the natural beauty for me,” remarked a third fan.

“This lady makes me sick. She kills it every freaking time,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Beyonce. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered black dress with silver detailing at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash. Beyonce wore her long brunette hair down and opted for long matching gloves.